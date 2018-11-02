Troy University Student Involved in Hit-and-Run Incident, Struck by Vehicle Crossing Intersection

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department is investigating a report of a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian. The accident occurred at the intersection of Park Street and University Avenue.

A 20-year-old female Troy University student was struck by a white SUV while crossing Park Street. The female received non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

The vehicle and driver involved have been located by the Troy Police Department. The accident is still under investigation.

Troy police is asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the Troy Police department at 334-566-0500.

The names of the student or driver of the vehicle has not been released.