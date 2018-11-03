Rain On The Way

by Matt Breland

We stay dry for the rest of this evening. Expect lows overnight to be in the mid 40s with skies staying dry. Sunday will start off with mostly sunny skies, clouds will increase during the afternoon with highs in the low 70s and we will see some showers during the later afternoon. The showers should pass fairly quickly, and by the evening we should see mostly cloudy skies. Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Thunderstorms will be likely during the later afternoon, and overnight into early Tuesday morning a round of stronger thunderstorms will pass through our area. Damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, so stay weather aware and up to date with the latest forecast.