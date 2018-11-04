Cloudy Skies

by Matt Breland

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 50s. Tomorrow we will start the day off with mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the later part of the afternoon and highs will be in the low 70s. Overnight on Monday into early Tuesday morning thunderstorms will be possible with some of them having the potential to be severe. Remain weather aware on Monday night. Looks like a rainy set up for our election day and by mid week we should see your return of highs in the low 70s with cooler mornings