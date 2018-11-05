An Active Weather Pattern This Week !

by Shane Butler

We’re in the midst of an active weather pattern and will last all week. Several rounds of rain and storms will move through here. The first will come through overnight into early Tuesday. A frontal boundary moves into the area and showers/t-storms accompany the boundary. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The main threat will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. The front moves south of us but stalls along the coast but close enough for us to keep rain in the forecast Wednesday. Looks like a wave of energy will move along the boundary and we could see occasional showers most of Wednesday. Another front heads south Thursday into Friday. This system will bring in another round of showers and t-storms. Right now, we don’t see anything too strong to warrant any concern but we will be watching throughout the week. Once we get the late week front passed us, a significant cool down comes our way. High temps drop back into the 60s and morning lows will be hover in the upper 30s to lower 40s Sunday and again Monday.