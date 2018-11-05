Ivey, Maddox Make Final Election Push

by Andrew James

It is crunch time for candidates as Election Day is now just one day away. Today, the candidates for Governor criss-crossed the state, both making stops in Montgomery.

“I’m going to rely and trust people to turn out tomorrow and vote big.”

Governor Ivey started her ‘Get Out the Vote’ tour in Montgomery speaking to supporters at the Montgomery Aviation Center.

“We are going to be working on education, growing jobs, and the economy, and several other policies coming after the election,” Ivey explained.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox also made a stop at the Montgomery Aviation Center Monday.

“I absolutely, firmly believe that in 36 hours or so that we will be the governor-elect of the state of Alabama,” Maddox shared.

Here’s what he says he’ll do if elected Governor:

“First I’m going to expand Medicaid by executive order, second we are going to call a special session and pass the Alabama Education Lottery, third we’re going to end the payment of former Governor Robert Bentley’s legal bills,” Maddox explained.