Last Voter Push Before Election

by Ellis Eskew

As Election Day approaches, Political analyst Steve Flowers says the Republicans are expected to win across Alabama.

However, there are some strong challengers that he says you may want to watch.

Both candidates for governor criss-crossed the state Monday making a last minute campaign stop in Montgomery.

Flowers says Maddox is a good candidate and popular Tuscaloosa mayor.

But he believes Kay Ivey has the advantage since it is a Republican state and she is the incumbent.

As for the Chief Justice, Flowers says that race is heating up.

“Robert Vance in Circuit Judge in Birmingham, who almost beat out Roy Moore 6 years ago for Chief Justice, who is running as a Democrat, he has been able to outspend Tom Parker the incumbent, which that may be the closest Democratic candidate to winning tomorrow,” said Flowers.

Polls are open from 7am to 7pm.