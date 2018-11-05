Minimal Severe Weather Threat Tuesday Morning

by Ben Lang

It looks a bit like a scene out of the Pacific Northwest this morning. A low-hanging overcast sky with a misty drizzle fills the sky this morning, and clouds will likely hang around for most of the day. A few isolated showers are possible, but most spots stay dry. Our focus then shifts to an approaching cold front and a potentially strong line of thunderstorms overnight tonight.

Latest model guidance suggests that whatever is left of stronger storms to our northwest tonight march into our area early tomorrow morning. The storms lose steam as they move through the area, and should push through our southernmost counties by noon. Gusty winds will be the main threat, but a brief spin-up tornado can’t be totally ruled out.

Stay weather aware as you’re rising early Tuesday morning, but overall we should get through this round of storms relatively unscathed. A cold front sweeps through right behind the line of storms, clearing out our sky during the afternoon. The second half of election day actually looks quite nice. High temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s.

The chance for rain won’t be gone for long- the cold front will wobble back north as a stationary front on Wednesday, serving as a trigger point for more rain and even some storms. Storms are also possible on Thursday and Friday as the front just meanders around the area. Another cold front sweeps through the area on Friday, finally ending our rain chances for the weekend. Cooler air also arrives behind that front. Highs on Saturday and Sunday only reach the 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Another chance for rain could sneak back into the forecast early next week.