Alabama Voters Vote on Rights of Unborn Children

by Alabama News Network Staff

Amendment 2 could write into the Alabama Constitution that it is state policy to recognize the “rights of unborn children.”

There has been fierce disagreement about the ramifications of the proposal on Tuesday’s ballot.

Lynn M. Paltrow, executive director of the National Advocates for Pregnant Women, opposes the measure. She says it would have broad ramifications for civil and criminal law beyond abortion access and that it’s essentially a “personhood” measure that would establish “constitutional rights for fertilized eggs.”

But advocates for the amendment say it would be a simple declaration of voters’ beliefs and would have no impact unless states gain more control over abortion access.

Eric Johnston, director of the Alabama Pro-Life Coalition, said opponents are exaggerating the implications.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)