ALDOT Set for Road Work on I-65, Expect Delays
PRATTVILLE – Repairs on Interstate 65 South near mile marker 190 will begin Wednesday, November 7 at approximately 8:00 a.m.
The outside lane will be closed while work is performed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and are urged to use caution when traveling in a work zone.
