ALDOT Set for Road Work on I-65, Expect Delays

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

PRATTVILLE – Repairs on Interstate 65 South near mile marker 190 will begin Wednesday, November 7 at approximately 8:00 a.m.

The outside lane will be closed while work is performed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and are urged to use caution when traveling in a work zone.

