Golden Apple: Shannon Duer

by Matt Breland

This weeks Golden Apple winner is from Wetumpka High School. Shannon Duer is well known for motivating her students to stay goal driven both in and out of the classroom. She makes sure her students vividly understand her teachings in her lectures by engaging them to participate. Shannon hopes that her future students will keep having a passion to learn.

Congratulations Mrs. Duer! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, www.alabamanews.net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.