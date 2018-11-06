Golden Apple: Stephanie Moore

by Matt Breland

This weeks Golden Apple winner is from Valley Grande Elementary. Stephanie Moore currently teaches kindergarten and absolutely loves her job. She provides a very fun and exciting learning environment for her young minds to grow. She hopes that she can continue to spark her students interests in learning new things.

Congratulations Mrs. Moore! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, www.alabamanews.net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.