Golden Apple: Twanda Mack

by Matt Breland

This weeks Golden Apple winner is from Jeff Davis High School. Twanda Mack is a special teacher because she instructs her students on how they can one day become educators themselves. She is responsible for taking them to nearby elementary schools so they can get hands on experience with teaching children. Her students admire her for keeping them goal oriented and focused on how they can pursue a teaching career.

Congratulations Mrs. Mack! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, Alabama News dot Net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.