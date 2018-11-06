Governor Ivey Hits the Polls Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Nov 6, 2018 10:09 AM CST Updated: Nov 6, 2018 10:12 AM CST by Alabama News Network Staff Governor Kay Ivey made her trip to the poll this morning. Our cameras caught up with her, as she headed inside Huntingdon College to vote. NEW: @GovernorKayIvey just arrived to vote at @HuntingdonColl. @ALNewsNetwork #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/6SVYf5iy8A — Andrew James (@AndrewJamesNews) November 6, 2018 Categories: Montgomery, News FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Last Voter Push Before Election Nearly Seventy City Employees Laid Off in Selma Sheriff Identifies Prattville Girl Killed in Accid... Ivey, Maddox Make Final Election Push