Man Intervenes in Physical Altercation, Fatally Shot in Attempt to Resolve Altercation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the fatal shooting of an adult male. The shooting occurred early Sunday, Nov. 4.

At about 1 a.m., MPD Patrol and Fire Medics responded to the 1000 block of West South Boulevard in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, MPD located a shooting scene and learned an adult male had been transported by private vehicle to Jackson Hospital. He later was pronounced dead, as the result of a gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting initially were unknown.

Further investigation indicates that the deceased subject had attempted to intervene in a physical altercation between two other adult males by shooting at one of them. That adult male returned fire in self-defense, fatally striking the deceased.

The two males in the initialaltercation were uninjured.