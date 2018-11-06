Montgomery County Board of Education Winners React to Election Night Victories

by Danielle Wallace

Alabama News Network has reaction from winners of Tuesday’s Montgomery County Board of Education races.

For months now, these races have been highly anticipated as Montgomery Public Schools find solutions to critical issues facing the system.

“I’m feeling just very in awe and just very gracious that the district voted me and had confidence in me,” says Jannah Bailey, winner of District 5.

“Excited about working with an awesome group of people to make Montgomery better, to make Montgomery School Board tremendous,” says Clare Weil, winner of District 2.

“I’m elated at the results. I want to thank the people out there for supporting me, coming out and voting and realizing that we need a change for education,” says Lesa Keith, winner of District 1.

Lesa Keith returns to the board after serving on the board for the past 4 years.