Morning Pledge: Pike Road Elementary-Ms. Mills’ Class

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by Trinity Presbyterian School, is presented by Ms. Mills’ 4th grade class at Pike Road Elementary School. 

Categories: The Morning Pledge

Related Posts

ALDOT Set for Road Work on I-65, Expect Delays
Tallassee Police Investigate Stabbing, Apparent Su...
Man Intervenes in Physical Altercation, Fatally Sh...
Alabama Voters Vote on Rights of Unborn Children