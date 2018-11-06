Rain is hanging around

by Shane Butler

A cold front is moving south of our area but it will stall along the northern gulf. This position is going to keep it close enough for us to keep the chance for rain in the forecast through the remainder of the week. Scattered showers and t-storms will move across the area at times. Temps manage to climb into the 70s for highs and drop into the upper 50s for lows. We’re facing a stronger front heading our way Friday. Another round of showers and t-storms work through here. At this point, we don’t expect any major storm activity to swing through the region. We’re on the backside of the front during the upcoming weekend. High pressure builds overhead and we’re back to sunny and dry conditions. A surge of colder air does move in behind the boundary and high temps drop back into the 60s while morning lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s Sunday. Early next week, we see another frontal boundary moving through here. Looks like some rain Monday then a blast of colder air Tuesday into Wednesday. This could be some of the coldest air so far this season. Daytime highs only manage 50s while overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.