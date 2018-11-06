Tallassee Police Investigate Stabbing, Apparent Suicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, November 5, around 9:15 a.m., the Tallassee Police Department received a call of a subject stabbed in the area of the 600 block of Hudson Place in Tallassee.

Upon arrival at the scene officers located an adult female with multiple stab wounds. The female advised officers that she had been involved in an altercation with her boyfriend during which time he stabbed her.

Officers made entry into the residence and located Michael Ray Thornton, 60, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital for further treatment. Her injuries are considered serious at this time.

This case is still under investigation by the Tallassee Police Department Detective Division.