Alabama Educators Rally for Raises

by Danielle Wallace

Hundreds of Alabama educators are hoping the State Supreme Court upholds a circuit court judge’s ruling involving their insurance premiums. The judge ruled in favor educators that the agency that handles their insurance violated the law when it raised rates during a private meeting.

That agency appealed to the State Supreme Court which heard oral arguments in the case Wednesday.

Educators say they are still being denied a 4 percent raise from PEEHIP – The Public Education Employees Health Insurance Plan 2 years ago. They’re hoping the supreme court agrees. But PEEHIP is also hoping the Supreme Court backs its move on the rate hike.

“For a lot of us, myself included what resulted in our health insurance being about $60 a month for me personally went up to about $460,” says Sheila Painter.

Wednesday morning, some educators along with members of Alabama Education Association heard presented oral arguments from AEA’s 2016 lawsuit. AEA claims that PEEHIP violated the state’s open meeting act when it decided to raise rates. Some retirees say PEEHIP’s decision hits extremely hard.

“I retired after 25 years of service and after what PEEHIP did to take our money, my check is $95 a month. I mean that doesn’t even cover your light bill. So, I feel like they took my money without even giving me a voice about it,” says Sylvia Brooks.

Some teachers say if the supreme court rules in their favor it could make a difference in buying classroom supplies or holiday money for their families.

“I was hoping that we would get that raise in time for Christmas because I know so many teachers and my colleagues have children but it doesn’t look that way,” says Painter.

For now, they say waiting is the only option.

While it is not known for sure when the Alabama Education Association will know the Supreme Court’s ruling, educators say that they are hoping to only wait a few months.