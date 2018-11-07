Cloudy & Rainy Through Friday

by Shane Butler

Our cloudy and wet weather pattern remains in place through Friday. Occasional showers and t-storms will move through the area. The severe storm threat is low but some will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. A frontal boundary will sweep the rainy conditions to our east and allow much cooler air to invade the deep south this weekend. Clear skies along with dry air and light winds will allow temps to fall into the mid to upper 30s Sunday morning. We could see some patchy frost is spots. Another quick moving system will bring rain back to the area next Monday. It gets out of here Tuesday and we get the coldest air so far this fall coming in here Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temps will fall into the low to mid 30s so our first freeze is definitely possible next week. Maybe spend part of this weekend preparing a place for those tender plants you will need to bring inside before Wednesday morning.