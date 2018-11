by Alabama News Network Staff

A man wanted on several charges, including attempted murder, is now in custody.

Hayneville police say Deldrick Thomas has turned himself in.

Thomas was wanted on multiple charges, including: attempted murder, assault, and kidnapping.

Police say a woman was stabbed multiple times during an incident Monday night. The victim transported herself to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Thomas is being held on a $50,000 bond.