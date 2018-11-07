Hayneville Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Pintlala

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash at 5:57 a.m. today, Nov. 7, has claimed the life of a Hayneville man.

Princeton Moorer, 28, was killed when the 2009 Hyundai Sonata he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Moorer, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 158 mile marker, just outside the Pintlala community.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Categories: News

Related Posts

Trump on Sessions
Republicans Crush Democrats in General Election Ra...
Alabama Department of Labor Get Convictions for Un...
Montgomery County Board of Education Winners React...