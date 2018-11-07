Police ID Bank Robbery Suspect as 60 Year Old Man

by Tim Lennox

WANTED

Myron William Ernst

Sex: Male

Age: 60

Race: White

Criminal Charges

Robbery 1st Degree

Montgomery Police Department

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for Myron William Ernst for Bank Robbery.

Ernst is wanted for a Bank Robbery (Regions Bank) that occurred on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, on Atlanta Highway.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He left the business on foot.

If you have any information regarding the location of Myron William Ernst, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP or download our new P3-tips app, or give us your information through the web at www.215STOP.com or our Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.