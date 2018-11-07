Rain And Storms Through Friday

by Ben Lang

A fairly intense line of storms is marching through the state. There haven’t been any severe storms so far. Gusty winds and maybe even some small hail are possible as this line marches through our area. Just about everyone will receive rain at some point today as the line moves through. Storms could impact us all the way through the evening before they eventually move out. Passing showers remain possible overnight. Temperatures remain quite mild, with highs today in the low to upper 70s and lows ranging from the low to mid 60s.

Expect the mainly cloudy sky to hang around for a while. Some scattered showers kick off Thursday morning. More widespread rain and thunderstorm activity looks likely by the afternoon. High temperatures top out in the low 70s, with night-time lows near 60°. Expect more waves of rain and storms Friday with highs in the 60s. The rain finally comes to an end Friday night once a cold front sweeps through the state. Friday night lows drop into the low 40s,

The weekend looks dry but cooler. Saturday afternoon highs only top out in the upper 50s to around 60°. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 30s. Veteran’s day Sunday looks a touch warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Another round of rain arrive Monday and Tuesday of next week. Those may be a couple raw days, because temperatures may not make it above the 50s either day. Another front moves through Tuesday night, setting us up for a cool Wednesday next week.