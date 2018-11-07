Selma Attorney Follows Father’s Footsteps to State Senate

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma attorney Malika Sanders Fortier was elected to the seat her father, Senator Hank Sanders has held in the senate for more than three decades.

Fortier beat independent candidate Mark Story to claim the seat Tuesday.

Sanders did not seek reelection after serving 35 years in the senate.

“I always took the position that I always had to be very connected to the community. I had to use the senate position to help accomplish, to help stimulate things in the community, support things in the community. And I always saw that going hand in hand,” said Sanders.

Fortier says she plans to work to bring people together — to move the community forward.

“I want to work with the people of senate district 23 to make sure that this community works for all of us,” said Fortier.

The senator-elect can be sworn into office immediately after the election results are certified.

A program honoring Senator Hank Sanders for his service to the community will be held Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 1 pm at in the Wallace Community College Selma gymnasium.

To share remarks, stories and gifts of gratitude, please contact Sharon Calhoun at (334) 261-0859.