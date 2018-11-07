Trump on Sessions

by Tim Lennox

AP—President Donald Trump says he’s happy with “most” of his Cabinet as he suggests changes may be coming.

Trump said at a Wednesday press conference that he is “looking at different people for different positions,” adding that “it is very common after the midterms.”

Asked specifically about the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump says, “I’d rather answer that at a little bit different time.”

Trump has long been frustrated with Sessions over his recusal from the Russia investigation. Rosenstein’s future appeared uncertain after reports that he discussed secretly recording Trump.

On Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIN’-kee), Trump says he wants to “study whatever is being said.” Trump adds that he’s doing an “excellent job.” Zinke faces a series of inquiries into his conduct.