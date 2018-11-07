Tuskegee Police Identify Man in September 23rd Concert Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tuskegee Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that a suspect has been identified in a shooting incident. The incident occurred at a concert on September 23.

Tuskegee Investigators have developed Patrick Perry, 26, as the suspect.

Lowndes County investigators say Perry was taken into custody on November 5, by the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce. An anonymous tipster advised authorities that Perry was wanted for Robbery in Montgomery and gave authorities his location in Lowndes County.

Perry was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and was released on bail for the Montgomery Robbery charges before Tuskegee police could serve Perry with their warrants.

Tuskegee Investigators are in the process of locating Perry through the bail bonding company that was used.

The Tuskegee Police Department has signed warrants on Perry for Discharging a Firearm Within the City Limits and Reckless Endangerment.

A suspect has been identified in the September 23 shooting outside of a concert in #Tuskegee. Patrick Perry, 26, is wanted on Discharging a Firearm Within the City Limits and Reckless Endangerment charges. pic.twitter.com/emYWzxeHDR — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) November 7, 2018

Tuskegee Investigators also advise that Patrick Perry is not being charged and currently is not a suspect in the homicide that occurred on the same night.

The homicide of David Wright, IV that occurred on Martin Luther King Boulevard is still an open investigation.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 Reward for any information leading to an arrest regarding this case.