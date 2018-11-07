Wet at Times the Rest of the Week

by Ryan Stinnett

A stationary front across the state for the rest of the week means clouds and rain are in the forecast. Today, look for increasing clouds with rain at times and a high near 75°. Then, rain remains possible at times Thursday and Friday with a cooling trend; the high Thursday will be in the low 70s, and upper 60s Friday. Additional rain amounts of around one inch are likely today through Friday. The sky should clear Friday night and another cold front dives south bringing much cooler and drier air to the state.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: It will be another gorgeous fall weekend across Alabama as both Saturday and Sunday will feature sunny cool days and clear cold nights. Actually we are expecting the coldest temperatures so far this season by both Saturday and Sunday morning with lows in the 35-40 degree range. Colder pockets could have frost. Afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 50s Saturday and closer to 65 degrees Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Even colder air arrives early next week as a trough will continue to dig down into the Southeast. Monday and Tuesday look cool and wet with temperatures remaining well below average. Monday’s high will drop to near 60 degrees, and the northern half of the state should see a widespread freeze by Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Many places will visit the 20s for the first time this season up there. In South/Central Alabama, we will be getting very close to the freezing mark as well. Highs for mid week will struggle to climb into the 50s in many location.

TROPICS: The Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico are rather quiet at this time. Formation of new tropical cyclones is not expected over the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan