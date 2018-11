by A.J Williams

The Ventura County Sheriff says 13 people are dead, including a sheriff’s sergeant and the gunman, after a shooting inside a crowded bar in Thousand Oaks, California late Wednesday.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus responded to the scene and was shot after he entered the building. He died at a hospital early Thursday. Authorities did not say how the gunman died.

Dean says around 10 other people were wounded.