Charis Crafters “Home for the Holidays” Craft Show Starts

by Danielle Wallace

One group of local crafters is getting everyone ready for the holiday season with a 3 day craft show.

Charis Crafters’ annual “Home for the Holidays” craft show kicked off Thursday. The show includes handmade items like jewelry, wood crafts, Knitted and quilted pieces. Money raised from the show help other local charities and organizations that are in need. Organizers say they spend most of the year putting together the highly anticipated show.

“It’s an encouragement to have people come in and then next year they come back and and then the next year so it is a wonderful journey. I won’t say you get tired a lot but just pick it up and keep going,” says MaeRuth Jones, member of Charis Crafters.

The show continues tomorrow from 9 am until 7 pm and on Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm. Admission is $5.