Greg Reed Re-Elected as Senate Majority Leader

by Alabama News Network Staff

The twenty-seven Republican members of the Alabama Senate on Wednesday re-elected Greg Reed of Jasper to serve as the Senate Majority Leader. The unanimous election took place at a caucus meeting in Montgomery. Reed was first elected to the State Senate in 2010, and was chosen as Majority Leader in 2014 by his Republican colleagues. He was un-opposed in this year’s primary and general elections.

“It is an honor to serve as the Republican leader in the Alabama State Senate, and I am deeply humbled by the trust by colleagues have given me,” Reed remarked. “Since the conservative Republican majority was elected in 2010, we have steadily reformed state government to save taxpayers money, we fought for a Constitutional Amendment to declare Alabama a pro-life state, and earlier this year, we passed the largest tax cut for Alabama’s working families in a decade.”

“On Tuesday, the people of Alabama resoundingly endorsed the course that we have set—and Republicans in the State Senate will continue to focus on policies that will improve Alabama’s schools and bring economic prosperity to every corner of the state, as we seek to catapult Alabama forward into a position of strength for the twenty-first century,” Reed said.

Senator Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills) praised Reed’s leadership and vision for Alabama.

“It was a great honor for me at yesterday’s caucus meeting to second the nomination of Greg Reed to serve again as the Majority Leader of the Alabama Senate. Greg is one of the hardest-working elected officials I have served with,” Waggoner said. “His principled commitment to conservative ideals and his integrity and ability to work with people of all perspectives make him a unique leader who gets results. He has a clear vision for a prosperous Alabama, and I look forward to working alongside Senator Reed in this next term to accomplish that vision for the people of our great state.”