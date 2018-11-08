Keep the Umbrella Close

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Clouds hang around and rain remains possible at times today and Friday as more waves of low pressure move across the state. We reach the 70s again tomorrow, but temperatures on Friday will hold in the 60s all day as cold air begins to roll in from the north. The sky begins to clear late Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will feature sunny cool days and clear cold nights. Morning lows both mornings will be in the 35-40 degree range; colder pockets will see frost. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, some lingering rain is possible during the first half, otherwise cloudy and cold with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Mississippi State Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny a kickoff temperatures near 53 degrees… then falling into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is at Georgia Saturday (6:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 50 at kickoff, into the low 40s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: Even colder air arrives early next week as a trough will continue to dig down into the Southeast. Clouds return Sunday night, and we expect rain at times Monday and Tuesday ahead of the next push of cold air. It will be a cold rain with temperatures likely hovering in the 50s both days. Sunshine returns Wednesday, but temperatures stay cold as we drop down into the lower 30s early Wednesday morning. The rest of the week looks dry with highs in the 60s and lows around freezing.

TROPICS: The Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico are rather quiet at this time. Formation of new tropical cyclones is not expected over the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan