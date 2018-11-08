More Rain Friday; Cooler And Dry Start To The Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was another cloudy, rainy, and mild day across the southern half of Alabama. Rain coverage dwindles this evening, but some passing showers are possible overnight. Low temps hover in the 60s. Expect a few showers around for your Friday morning commute too. A better chance for rain and possibly storms arrives by midday with the approach of a cold front. Rain chances end northwest to southeast as the front clears the area. The sky clears out during the evening with cooler, drier air filtering into the area.

Friday night low temperatures fall to near 40°. Saturday looks like a cool but dry day. High temperatures probably won’t reach 60° for most of the area. Saturday night could be our coldest of the season so far, with lows in the upper 30s. Sunday should be warmer with highs in the 60s. Some rain likely works back into the area late on Sunday. That rain hangs around into Monday and Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday also look quite cool, with highs in the 50s.

Another front pushes the rain out Tuesday evening. The coolest air of the season so far moves in behind it. Wednesday morning low temperatures could drop below freezing. Next Wednesday and Thursday’s high temperatures look like they’ll only warm into the 50s despite a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday and Thursday night lows also likely fall into the 30s.