Morning Pledge: Pike Road Elementary-Ms. Fureigh’s Class Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Nov 8, 2018 10:20 AM CST by Alabama News Network Staff Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by Trinity Presbyterian School, is presented by Ms. Fureigh’s 4th grade class at Pike Road Elementary School. Categories: The Morning Pledge FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Former Montgomery Lawyer Sentenced for Defrauding ... 13 Killed at California Dance Bar What’s Next for Jeff Sessions? Crenshaw and Butler Counties Elect New Sheriffs