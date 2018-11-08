Parents Hear an Update on MPS

by Ellis Eskew



Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore spoke to parents Thursday night during a town hall meeting at Carver High School.

Dr. Moore took questions as parents and teachers submitted their concerns.

She says the school system has been working on addressing 6 priorities to comply with AdvancED standards.

“I think those major issues that we talk about, AdvancED, accreditation, intervention, those are things the superintendent has to take leadership of and assist the board in moving forward on these things. This is not something the board does alone. You have to have the right leader in the right place to get things done. A lot of it will be day-to-day operations,” said Moore.

Moore also addressed concerns about the money in the school system to fix repairs and buy text books.

She says operating at 10 mils is difficult especially when other school systems have double that amount.

Parents we talked to say they were glad to hear what she had to say.

“She made a good point when she said the community needs to get behind her and support this system. And I think without seeing all the bad and negative things in our system, we need to try to uplift our school system,” said Elizabeth Deramus.

Moore also stressed that the school system still has its accreditation and never lost it.