Rain Departs Then Much Cooler Weekend !

by Shane Butler

This rainy weather pattern will linger into Friday but sunshine and cooler air is on the way for the weekend. Right now, a frontal boundary remains stalled to our south. This boundary has been the focal point for showers and t-storms. We expect occasional showers and even a few t-storms through Friday afternoon. Another frontal boundary will swing down from the northwest and sweep the rain activity east of us. This will allow cooler and drier air to surge southward into the region. High pressure will help maintain sunny sky but temps won’t warm a whole lot over the weekend. Morning temps start out in the upper 30s to lower 40s and afternoon highs only manage upper 50s to lower 60s. We stay dry through the weekend but another round of rain heads our way for Monday. This rain will be ahead of the next cold front moving our way. The rain departs Tuesday and we deal with the coldest air so far this fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We expect temps to fall into the lower 30s leading to our first freeze. The colder air mass will remain through the latter half of the work week.