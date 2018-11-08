Second Suspect in Troy Man’s Murder Now Behind Bars

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy Police say the second man wanted in connection with the murder of Rashad Montel McClaney is behind bars.

23-year-old Tharion Vincient Nye turned himself in to the Troy Police Department around 7:30pm Tuesday. Nye has been charge with murder.

Police say Nye, 21-year-old Jeremyah Deunte Howell and McClaney were involved in an altercation in the 100 block of Gibbs Street on Nov. 3.

Howell was previously charged with murder in the case.

Police say the preliminary results from the autopsy show that McClaney’s death was caused by asphyxiation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.