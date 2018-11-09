Federal Grants to Alabama—Domestic Violence

by Tim Lennox

Federal funding sent from the U.S. Department of Justice to Alabama is going to be used for a variety of domestic violence programs. That includes some organizations in the Black Belt.

Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama (Walker County) – $22,160 for emergency shelter, case management and out-of-shelter services. The organization will also expand services to include an office at the Jasper Area Family Service Center to be staffed 20 hours per week by a domestic violence victims advocate. The advocate will provide safety planning, information and referral services, education and interagency collaboration for victims who may not need shelter or choose not to seek it. Selma and Blackbelt Regional Abuse Sanctuary (Dallas, Perry, Wilcox, Greene, Sumter and Marengo counties) – $24,833 – for prevention and education services in schools and communities with the goal of raising awareness and educating the public about domestic violence, its impact and effects and services available to victims. Turning Point (Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties) – $91,456 for continued services such as emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis line, case management, counseling, legal and follow-up services and referrals.



The funding is being routed through The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.