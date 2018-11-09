Foggy and Wet Friday, Dry Weekend Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR FRIDAY: Clouds hang around, rain remains in the forecast today as a cold front pushes through the state. The rain will come to an end by the evening, and temperatures will begin to fall. We start the day in the mid and upper 60s, but fall into the 50 by the evening with a brisk north wind. The sky will clear tonight, and the rain should be gone in time for the high school football games. Lows tonight will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a sunny but cooler day with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Expect a clear and cold night and by Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s, with patchy frost possible in some locations. Through the day Sunday, clouds increase and the high Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, we expect a clearing sky with temperatures falling through the 50s into the 40s. Definitely take the jackets to the games.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Mississippi State Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny a kickoff temperatures near 53 degrees… then falling into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is at Georgia Saturday (6:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 50 at kickoff, into the low 40s by the final whistle.

RAW START TO NEXT WEEK: Clouds return Sunday and rain is expected to start moving in from the west by evening ahead of our next storm system. To start next week, we are expecting a chilly rain Monday as a wave of low pressure moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s. It doesn’t get any better Tuesday as we are forecasting a cold, raw, windy, winter-like day. The rain ends during the morning, but the sky will stay cloudy with a brisk north wind of 15-25 mph. Some places across the Tennessee Valley of far North Alabama won’t reach 40°; the high for the central counties of the state will be only in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and the wind will make it feel colder. As the sky clear Tuesday night, temperatures will plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s in many locations bringing a freeze to Central Alabama.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will return on Wednesday and for the rest of the week, but temps will once again hover in the 50s Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday will remain dry with a gradual warming trend as highs return to the 60s.

Have a great day!

Ryan