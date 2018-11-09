Holtville-Slapout Fire and Rescue Department Prepares for Major Fundraiser

by Danielle Wallace

The Holtville-Slapout Fire Department plans to serve the community a different way Saturday, in an effort to continue to protect and serve. The department is planning to have their annual Fall camp stew sale.

The department’s crew keeps busy throughout the year with 26 firefighters on standby.

“We go through extensive training. We’ve got some-two now that are in firefighting school,” says Assistant Chief Frank Rhodes.

But more manpower is needed along with money to pay for equipment maintenance and upgrades-things that can be challenging obstacles for most volunteer fire departments. However, this department is hoping to off set operation costs with its major fundraiser of the year.

“It gives the community a chance to support us and see what we do and get to meet us face to face where a lot of times they see us in bad situations,” says Rhodes.

Right now, the department has 9 trucks and one boat for water rescue.

“It’s 24 foot long. It’s equipped with two one-fifty mercury engines on it. It’s dive capable-meaning that we have a door that lifts up off of the side-divers can come on and off board the boat from there,” says engineer Charles Bromley.

Volunteers say the department is tasked with more than just putting out fires which is why this weekend’s fundraiser is done each year.

“It’s medical-we run medical calls, hazmat, water rescue. We’ve had two – this year we’ve had two cars go in the lake and we had to go in,” says Rhodes.

Rhodes says it’s best to be prepared at all times.

The department plans to have 80 gallons of camp stew for sale for $8 a gallon, Saturday from 8 am until all the camp stew is gone.