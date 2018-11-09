Perry Co. Man Convicted of Multiple Sex Crimes

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Perry County man is convicted on multiple sex charges by a Perry County jury.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says 49 year old Tony Simmons was found guilty of rape-first, four counts of sodomy-first and four counts of sexual abuse.

Jackson says two female family members ages 14 and 18 were the victims in the case.

He says Simmons threatened to kill the girls if they told anybody about what was going on.

“He was abusing these family members, sexually abusing them, doing all kinds of things to them, most of the time at their home,” said Jackson.

“It was just a sad situation. It was just a monstrous act to be doing this to these kids.”

Jackson says the crimes took place over a four year period.

He says Simmons will be sentenced in February and he could get up to life in prison.