Rain Moves Out; Cold Moves In

by Ben Lang

It’s been yet another cloudy and wet day across central and south Alabama. That pattern finally comes to an end overnight. The rain ends north to south this evening, and the clouds eventually follow suit also. Temperatures take a tumble overnight. Saturday morning lows temperatures start off in the upper 30s to low 40s. Despite sunshine throughout the day, afternoon highs only rebound into the 50s. Saturday night should be the coldest of the season so far, with lows in the mid 30s and some spots near freezing. For now, all freeze watches and warnings are to our north but could be extended a touch south. For Saturday night especially, its probably a good idea to bring in cold sensitive plants and maybe pets too.

Veteran’s day looks a touch warmer. Afternoon highs range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds increase by the afternoon, and some rain may accompany them late in the day. Sunday night lows stay in the 40s.

A good soaking of rain is likely on Monday into Tuesday thanks to a developing area of low pressure in the northern gulf. Most of Monday looks wet with highs only topping out in the 50s. The rain starts to clear during the latter half of Tuesday, but it’ll still be a cool day with highs in the 50s. Another front marches through the area by Tuesday night. The first widespread frost is expected Wednesday morning, with most of the area dropping below freezing.

The remainder of the week should be dry but cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Temperatures slowly trend towards the 60s into early next weekend.