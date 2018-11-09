Traffic Diversion in Montgomery on Sunday

Crosswalk enhancements

by Tim Lennox

Please be aware that crews are scheduled to complete a pedestrian crosswalk enhancement project on Mulberry Street near the intersection of West Fifth Street this Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. The work will require Mulberry Street to be closed Sunday from 7 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m.

Northbound traffic on Mulberry Street will be diverted at East Fifth Street, and southbound traffic will be diverted at West Fifth Street. Access to all local businesses and residences will be maintained. Through traffic should choose an alternate route during the closure period. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.