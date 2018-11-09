Wall Collapse Injures 5 Football Players at Pike County High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Five high school football players from Oakman High School are recovering after a wall collapsed onto them at Pike County High School.

According to Pike County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Bazell, it happened in the visiting team’s locker room. The wall is described as A 15 foot long, 6 foot high modesty wall. The players were seated on the wall when it collapsed.

According to the Dr. Bazell, all five injured players were transported to a local hospital. Four of the players were able to walk under their own power. He says some of the injured Oakman players had lacerations and complained of back pain.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Oakman was set to play Pike County High in a playoff game Friday evening. The game has been postponed until Monday at 7 p.m.