by Tim Lennox

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Democrats’ disappointing performance in Tuesday’s election has reignited calls for changes within the state party.

Democratic candidates were held to about 40 percent of the vote in statewide races. The losses reignited long simmering tensions with several 2018 candidates calling for new leadership or at least a new approach.

Former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb said when a team has repeated losing seasons, “the coach goes.”

The party had about $800,000 combined in its state and federal accounts headed into the election, according to campaign finance records, that it did not exhaust on efforts to back candidates.

Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley defended the party’s efforts and spending decisions, saying the party is still trying to pay down debt.

