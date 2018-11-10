Another Montgomery shooting death

From MPD:

MONTGOMERY —The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a homicide investiga tion into the Friday night shooting death of Adam Terrell Jordan, 31, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block of Highland Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in reference to a subject shot. There, they located the victim, Jordan, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Jackson hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the victim and the suspect. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.