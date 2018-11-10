Cold Weather Continues

by Matt Breland

Brrrrr! Lows this morning were in the 30s, so we certainly got a good dose of that cooler air last night! We will continue to stay cool for tonight and tomorrow, as well as the rest of this week! Highs will only be in the low 60s and upper 50s for the next 6-10 days, so keep the sweaters handy! Winds will stay northward and keep those cool temperatures around. Tomorrow expect partly cloudy skies with winds around 10 mph at times. Rain re-enters the forecast on Monday, expect widespread rain showers for most of Monday.