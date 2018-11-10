New Birmingham Stadium Moving Forward

by Tim Lennox

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Work could begin by the end of the year on a new outdoor stadium in Birmingham.

Groundbreaking is scheduled by the end of the year, and Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens tells WBMA-TV that leaders will soon finalize architectural and financial plans.

Officials are trying to have the facility open in time for the UAB football season in 2021 and the World Games, an Olympics-style competition that will be held in the city that same year.

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex board closed on $300 million in bonds in August. That will cover the $175 million stadium and $125 million in renovations to the existing arena.

The stadium is planned downtown near the current convention complex. It will be an upgrade to 91-year-old Legion Field.

