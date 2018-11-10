This photo is NOT in Alabama’s Birmingham…and Not in England’s Either!

by Tim Lennox

The Weekly Standard newspaper in England says a Facebook user posted the photo below with this fake caption:

“This is not Saudi Arabia… This is ‘Sweet Home’ Birmingham, Alabama..! Nervous yet?”

But the photo was NOT taken in Birmingham….

“Uploading the image to Google’s search engine, TWS Fact Check found the image in a Daily Mail article titled “Eid Mubarak! Over 70,000 Muslims gather in Birmingham for Europe’s largest celebration of festival to mark the end of Ramadan as millions join in around the world.” That would be the Birmingham across the pond (i.e. England, land of futball), not Alabama (land of football).”

And it turns out it was not taken in Birmingham, England either……but in Albania.

The full Weekly Standard article is HERE.