New Whimsical Crosswalk on Mulberry Street in Montgomery

by Tim Lennox

City workers were on the site at seven this morning, laying masking tape along the lines of the new crosswalk. The winning design was created by Christian Hardy.

Mulberry Street was blocked at that intersection all day Sunday to allow workers to do their job.

The city wanted to create a safer walking environment for pedestrians where Mulberry and fifth street cross….just up the street from Forrest Avenue Academic Magnet School.

Hardy says he came up with his design while doodling in church:

“I wanted to get something that was kind of kid friendly, and very playful. something that was amusing. and so when I submitted it I wanted to make sure it did that, but also because of my design I also wanted it to be something that was functional. So it still has some characteristics of a crosswalk with the bars, but it still has something that, you know, like I said, that I think a child will want to stop for and kind of see it or just stop by…..something just to help beautify the city and you know, just make Montgomery fun.”

Another aspect of the project: the city installed the city’s first solar powered pedestrian-crossing signs on both sides of the street at the crosswalk.